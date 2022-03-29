Details emerge about shooting that left Montgomery County deputy wounded, his father dead

Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
A Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputy is recovering after being shot five times by his father Friday afternoon in a domestic violence situation. The deputy, who was off-duty at the time, returned fire and killed his father, said Sheriff Derrick Cunningham.

The 26-year-old deputy has been on the force for two years and is assigned to the patrol division. This is his first job in law enforcement, Cunningham said.

It all started at about 3 p.m. Friday when the deputy went to aid his mother who had become involved in a domestic violence situation with his father. The deputy was driving his mother and brother to seek a warrant for his father's arrest and also get a protection from abuse order against his father, Cunningham said.

In the 2700 block of Lower Wetumpka Road the father, who had been following them in his vehicle, struck the vehicle the deputy was in and got out of his vehicle armed with a handgun, Cunningham said. The deputy had his mother and brother leave and attempted to calm his father.

"He was trying to get his father to put down his firearm, and the father shot him multiple times," Cunningham said. "The deputy shot his father multiple times."

The father died from his injuries according to the Montgomery Police Department. His name has not been released.

"We are not immune to domestic violence," Cunningham said of the officers and employees of the sheriff's office. "These people were trying to do the right thing. They were getting a warrant. They were getting a protection from abuse order."

The deputy was taken to a Montgomery hospital Friday afternoon if critical condition. His condition was "improving," Monday, Cunningham said.

"He was shot five times, he has a lot to go through before he comes back to work," Cunningham said.

The sheriff had high praise for the community's response in the wake of the shooting.

"Prayers make a difference, we want to thank everyone for their outpouring of support," he said. "We want to thank the people at Baptist South, we couldn't have asked for better care for our family member.

"We ask the community to continue to keep the deputy and his family in your prayers. They are going to need them."

