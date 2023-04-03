Details emerge in shooting that wounded Sunland Park police officer

LAS CRUCES – A Santa Teresa man faces a slew of charges after police said he shot a Sunland Park police officer twice before turning himself in.

Tony Gomez, 33, stands charged with one count of kidnapping, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery against a household member, and assault with intent to carry out a violent felony. Gomez is also charged with three counts of child abuse, three counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, three counts of shooting at a dwelling, and one count of negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The 16 charges stem from an allegation that Gomez attacked a woman he lived with, then shot a police officer while dressed in military-grade combat equipment before surrendering himself on April 1. Gomez remains in jail as of the publication of this article. A spokesperson with the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office confirmed the office intended to request a judge hold Gomez in jail until trial.

The wounded Sunland Park police officer was taken to an area hospital, according to a news release from the New Mexico State Police. The officer’s injury is non-life threatening, the release said. A news release from Sunland Park Police Department described the officer as a 23-year veteran. The release said the officer was released on April 2 and is expected to recover fully.

According to an affidavit written by an NMSP investigator, police believe the incident began when Gomez attacked a woman he lived with on the 5000 block of Megan Street in Santa Teresa. Police did not disclose the nature of their relationship in the affidavit or news releases about the incident. Gomez used the muzzle of a rifle to bash the woman’s legs and fired twice at her head, police said.

Both shots missed allowing the woman to flee and call 911. She told police she and three children in the house hid inside a locked bathroom while the incident unfolded. Before police arrived, Gomez equipped himself with a “military-grade bulletproof vest,” ammo, a handgun, a rifle and a helmet.

When the SPPD officer arrived, police said Gomez fired at least two rounds into the officer’s body. The officer was able to retreat to safety as others came. Gomez surrendered a short time later after barricading himself inside, police said.

Gomez is scheduled for a first appearance in the Doña Ana County Magistrate Court Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Details emerge in shooting that wounded Sunland Park police officer