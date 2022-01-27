Details emerge in Simi Valley double shooting

Simi Valley police investigated a shooting on Dusty Rose Court that killed a man and left a woman in critical condition on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Authorities identified a Simi Valley man who died Tuesday in a double shooting that also sent his wife to the hospital in critical condition.

The man was identified as Mohammad Hassan Heidari, 70, according to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was a suicide.

Simi Valley Police Department officials previously said the shooting, which took place at a home in the 100 block of Dusty Rose Court in the Wood Ranch neighborhood, was likely the result of a domestic dispute.

On Wednesday evening, the department provided additional details, including confirming that the man and woman were married and they both lived in the house.

Yellow tape blocked off Dusty Rose Court in Simi Valley as police investigated a gunfire incident that killed a man and left a woman in critical condition on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

The wife remained in critical condition Wednesday evening, police officials said.

Investigators found a handgun and ammunition on the premises, authorities said Wednesday, adding there were no outstanding suspects or weapons.

Officers responded at around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday to the single-family home on a cul-de-sac abutting open space, located on the east side of Wood Ranch Parkway.

Both residents were taken by ambulance to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where Heidari was pronounced dead.

The block was cordoned off by yellow police tape much of Tuesday, with police vehicles and detectives visible on the quiet, tree-lined street.

No additional details were available Wednesday night.

Simi Valley police detectives are continuing their investigation in conjunction with the medical examiner's office, the department said.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

Jeremy Childs is a breaking news and public safety reporter covering the night shift for the Ventura County Star. He can be reached by calling 805-437-0208 or emailing jeremy.childs@vcstar.com. You can also find him on Twitter @Jeremy_Childs.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Details emerge in Simi Valley double shooting