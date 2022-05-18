New details emerge as son accused in Miami County man's death

May 17—Bond was set Tuesday at $1.5 million for a man charged in his father's death in Miami County Municipal Court.

Mark J. Mayor, 47, is facing murder and felonious assault charges, according to court records.

The charges stem from the death of 72-year-old David N. Mayor.

A 911 caller reported her son was "beating up my husband," according to dispatch records. The woman said she found a knife and took it away, but she didn't think her husband was stabbed.

When asked what prompted the incident, the caller said her son was mentally ill and had schizophrenia.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Miami County sheriff's deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a house in the 6000 block of Myers Road in Newton Twp. outside Covington. The 911 caller, suspect and victim lived at the residence together.

When deputies arrived, they found a man, later identified as David Mayor, unconscious with an apparent stab wound to his chest, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies and Pleasant Hill medics provided life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mark Mayor was taken into custody and is being held in the Miami County Jail. He has a hearing scheduled for May 24.

The incident remains under investigation by the Miami County Sheriff's Office.