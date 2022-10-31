New details emerge on suspect in alleged hammer assault on Nancy Pelosi’s husband

ABC News

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemned the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., husband Paul Pelosi, calling it "despicable" and "unacceptable." In an interview on "This Week" Sunday, Scott told anchor Martha Raddatz that he had explored allowing campaign funds to be used for security and called for a more civilized public discourse. "One thing I did when I got this job in January 2021, I went to the Federal Election Commission and said, 'could our senators and House members, could they use their campaign dollars to pay for security for themselves and their family?'" Scott told Raddatz.