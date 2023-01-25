New details emerge in Thursday's fatal shooting

Jan. 25—A TV news report that aired over the weekend sheds new light on a fatal shooting on Norman's east side.

In the report, broadcast Saturday morning by KFOR, Norman police Lt. Ali Jaffery tells a reporter the shooting inside a business wasn't justified.

"It wasn't a justified shooting," Jaffery said, "it wasn't something that was for protection."

The report included an interview with the victim's sister, who said the medical examiner's office told her the victim was shot at least three times, including in the back of the head.

The woman told KFOR the shooting could be ruled a homicide "from what the medical examiner found."

"It looked like he was shot while he was running away," she said. "Ambushed."

On Tuesday, Norman police Major Brent Barbour told The Transcript the incident remains under investigation.

"The determination of the shooting being justified or not will come as a result of that process," Barbour said. "At this time no determination has been made."

The fatal shooting occurred early Thursday inside The Icecreamatory, 1200 12th Ave. SE.

Police responded to a 911 call about 1 a.m. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.

"When officers arrived, they entered the business and found one deceased male," police reported in a news release Friday. "They also contacted the caller, who remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444 or Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-7867.