New details emerge of Trump's call to Georgia's chief elections investigator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In late December, former President Donald Trump called Frances Watson, the chief investigator in the Georgia Secretary of State's office, and during their six-minute phone call, he encouraged her to look for fraud in mail-in ballots that were being audited, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The phone call was first reported by The Washington Post in January, but was not released until now. Trump told Watson multiple times that he won the state, and "something bad happened," the Journal reports. He told Watson that she had the most important job in the country, and "when the right answer comes out, you'll be praised." Trump also said ballots were "dropped," but did not explain what he meant, and Watson did not press him further, the Journal says.

There were two statewide recounts in Georgia, with both finding the same thing: President Biden won the state by about 12,000 votes, and Trump lost. At the time of the call to Watson, a forensic audit was underway of 15,000 mail-in ballots from Cobb County; it was later announced that no evidence of fraud was found. Trump told Watson he was calling at the request of his chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and she said she was "honored" to be speaking to him and was "only interested in the truth and finding the information that is based on the facts."

Trump picked up the phone again in early January to urge Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to "find" enough votes to overturn Biden's win in the state. This prompted a criminal investigation into attempts to influence the 2020 presidential election, now underway by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In a statement to the Journal, Raffensperger's spokesman said Trump's call with Watson is "just one more example" of how his office promised to "follow the law, count every legal vote, and investigate any allegations of fraud."

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Did Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?
Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump pressured another Georgia elections official, Frances Watson, to uncover nonexistent voter fraud

    The former president pressured the top investigator at the Georgia Secretary of State's office to help him overturn the election before January 6, 2021.

  • Trump told chief elections investigator in Georgia she’d be ‘praised’ if ‘the right answer comes out’

    Then-president urged the chief investigator from the Georgia secretary of state’s office in a December call to look for fraud in Fulton County while auditing neighboring Cobb County.

  • Trump's 'fraud' exposed: New call evidence revealed in criminal case

    New audio evidence released by the Wall Street Journal reveals former president Trump pressured the lead investigator of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to find proof of voter fraud during an audit of mail-in-ballots in an effort to help him win the election. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the significance of the evidence.

  • Trump requests mail ballot for municipal election following 2020 fraud claims

    The former president requested a mail ballot in the upcoming election for the third time in his Palm Beach County voter history. According to a new report, former President Donald Trump has requested to vote by mail-in ballot in the upcoming election in the Palm Beach municipal election. The Palm Beach Post reported Trump’s ballot had not been recorded as counted as of noon Monday.

  • Voting rights battle in Georgia heats up

    Protesters in Atlanta accused Republican lawmakers of trying to stop Black and brown people from voting with new laws that restrict mail-in ballots.

  • Recording of Trump Phone Call to Georgia Lead Investigator Reveals New Details

    The then-president said “Something bad happened” and pressed for an investigation into votes from Fulton County, the state’s most populous that includes most of Atlanta.

  • After spreading disinformation about voting by mail, Trump requests mail-in ballot to vote in Palm Beach

    The Palm Beach Post reported that it's his third time as a Palm Beach County voter requesting a mail-in ballot.

  • Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates

    Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened to sue local officials who don't comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's latest coronavirus-related executive order, which lifted mask mandates across the state. Paxton's ire was specifically directed at Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown, who said Tuesday that masks were still required inside businesses in the city and county and violators would remain subject to a $2,000 fine. They argued keeping the local mandate was allowable because it was developed by a public health authority, rather than the city council or Travis County Commissioners Court. But Paxton pushed back on that idea and said he would give them until 6 p.m. CT to reverse course or else he'll take them to court, sarcastically wondering on Twitter whether they were suffering from "oxygen deprivation" because of their masks. City/county leaders must not be thinking clearly. Maybe it’s oxygen deprivation from quintuple-masking. Whatever the case, they’ve tried this before. They lost. Travis County and Austin have a few hours to comply with state law or I’ll sue them. And they’ll lose again. pic.twitter.com/eDqT1QHvGP — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) March 10, 2021 Abbot's order not only rescinds the mask mandate, but allows all businesses to operate at full capacity, a decision that has been met with skepticism from critics, including Adler and Brown, who believe the state has not reached a high enough vaccination rate to warrant easing pandemic restrictions so quickly. Read more at The Austin-American Statesman. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.

  • McConnell tells Senate Republicans their fundraising operation is bringing in more cash than Trump’s

    Ex-president has suggested all donations should be given to him rather than Republican party

  • Donald and Melania Trump Again Voted by Mail in Florida Despite His Repeated Claims of Fraud

    This is the third time the former president has used mail-in voting since moving to Palm Beach in 2019

  • Analysis: Facing critics, Biden has no good choices to manage influx of migrant children

    U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is racing to deal with an increasing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, but it has limited options and "none are great," one U.S. official said. The influx, which comes as Biden relaxes some of former President Donald Trump's more restrictive immigration policies, has left the Democratic president facing criticism not only from opposition Republicans but also members of his own party, who say some children are being held in custody for too long. Biden's administration, however, faces legal, space and cost constraints as it tries first to house and then speed the release of thousands of children coming over the border.

  • Video shows ex-MLB star bring up Donald Trump, Blue Lives Matter during arrest in Florida

    Newly released police bodycam footage shows former baseball star Johnny Damon appealing to officers during his February arrest.

  • Evander Kane with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

    Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks) with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues, 03/08/2021

  • Increase Your Third Stimulus Check By Filing Your Tax Return NOW (or Later)

    Depending on your situation, you might be able to increase your third stimulus check by filing your tax return right away…or by waiting.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • EXPLAINER: How Myanmar is cracking down on journalists

    Myanmar’s military-controlled government is cracking down on coverage of mass protests, raiding media companies and detaining dozens of journalists since its Feb. 1 coup, including Thein Zaw of The Associated Press. The crackdown comes as the military has escalated violence against mass protests and as independent media continue to cover the arrests and shootings by troops in cities across Myanmar. In some instances, journalists are using social media to get the information out.

  • Disney CEO defends Gina Carano's firing from 'The Mandalorian': We stand for 'values that are universal'

    A shareholder asked Disney CEO Bob Chapek about "The Mandalorian" star's recent firing on the company's Tuesday shareholder's call.

  • 86-year-old woman struck, killed by vehicle that crashed through repair shop garage, police say

    The reason as to why the SUV involved in the deadly pedestrian crash busted through the garage doors remains unclear.

  • Netanyahu to visit UAE Thursday in run up to Israeli election: Israel's Kan

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday in an opportunity to showcase new Gulf ties before a closely contested election in Israel, its public broadcaster Kan said. Kan also said Netanyahu may meet Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman there. It said he would hold talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and that the Saudi crown prince might join them.

  • House Republicans are taking up the #FreeBritney cause

    It looks like Britney Spears has some allies in Congress. Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) have written to House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) calling for a hearing focused on "whether Americans are trapped unjustly in conservatorships," per Politico. The Republican lawmakers' letter references "growing public concern about the use of conservatorships to effectively deprive individuals of personal freedoms at the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts," and they specifically cite Spears' situation. "The most striking example is perhaps the case of multi-platinum performing artist Britney Spears," the lawmakers write. "Since 2008, Ms. Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship. The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears." Spears has been fighting in court to have her father removed as the conservator of her estate, as was recently covered in The New York Times' documentary "Framing Britney Spears." A lawyer for Spears' father recently said he has "worked tirelessly to protect" the pop star and "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship." The Times' documentary also discussed the #FreeBritney movement of Spears' supporters, who call for the end of the conservatorship, and Gaetz expressed support for these fans on Tuesday, tweeting, "Congress can help #FreeBritney." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?Good job, Biden. Now comes the hard part.