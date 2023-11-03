Details of fatal dirt bike crash released as police charge Whipple with manslaughter

Nov. 2—GROTON — Town police on Thursday charged a Mashantucket man with manslaughter in connection with a dirt bike crash this summer that left 24-year-old Tiara Wheeler of Norwich dead.

Scott Whipple, 25, of 38 Coachman Pike surrendered himself to police Thursday morning to face charges of second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, misconduct with a motor vehicle and reckless driving, among other charges.

Whipple is free after posting a $200,000 bond and scheduled to appear Nov. 16 in New London Superior Court.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Whipple was with a group of at least 10 all-terrain vehicles and dirt bikes riding illegally and recklessly, some with no headlights, on Long Hill Road in Groton on the evening of Aug. 28.

Whipple was driving a dirt bike north, with Wheeler as a passenger, among a group of quads, dirk bikes and motorcycles that drove at a high rate of speed through a red light at the intersection of Meridian Street Extension and the entrance to the Groton Shopping Center at 694 Long Hill Road.

Whipple's bike struck the passenger side of a southbound car turning left into the plaza. Police said it was likely Wheeler, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, was riding at the front of the bike.

In September, hundreds of people attended a ceremony of life for Wheeler, affectionately known as Princess, at the Garde Arts Center. She was a 2017 Norwich Free Academy graduate and daughter of former NBA player Tyson Wheeler .

Police said video footage of the crash showed Whipple performing a "wheelie" prior to the collision with the car. Witnesses said Whipple and Wheeler were on the ground when several dirt bike riders surrounded them and argued before getting back on their bikes and leaving the scene with the crashed bike. Police said Wheeler and Whipple were not wearing helmets.

Whipple was seriously injured in the crash, and after being taken by ambulance to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital was airlifted to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment.

Crystal Vinoya of Groton, the 24-year-old driver of the Audi Q7 that was struck ― who police said was shaken up, crying and unable to speak clearly after the crash ― was also taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Interviewed at the hospital, Vinoya told police she was on her way to pick her mother up from work at TJ Maxx with her father's car when the crash occurred. Vinoya said she never saw the bikes coming and was turning into the entrance to the shopping center when her car was hit.

Police arrived at the scene of the crash at 9:27 p.m. to find most of the riders had driven off. There were two among the group of riders that approached police, including a man who identified himself as Scott Whipple's brother.

Seven minutes before the crash, police said video footage from the Citgo gas station at 182 Fort Hill Road shows Wheeler riding on Whipple's bike, which is not designed for two people because it does not have foot pedals for a passenger. In the footage, police said Wheeler is seen seated on the gas tank in front of Whipple "with her feet over the front fender above the front wheel and her back leaning into Whipple as he was operating the dirt bike," the arrest warrant affidavit states.

Police said they have not located the dirt bike involved in the crash but did find out that Whipple had purchased a 2023 Blue Team Yamaha dirt bike from Motorsports Nation in Waterford.

Medical records indicate that Whipple had been drinking prior to the crash and had a blood alcohol level of .05, police records show, which is below the legal limit of .08. One of the firefighters treating Whipple had detected the smell of alcohol on his breath, police said.

In addition to the criminal charges associated with the crash, Whipple faces numerous motor vehicle violations for driving an unregistered and uninsured dirt bike without a motorcycle endorsement, proper eye protection or headlights.

Police would not comment on whether they expect to make more arrests, citing the ongoing investigation. They're asking anyone with information to call them at (860) 441-6717.

