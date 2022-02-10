New details in fatal Hollywood shooting show moments before. Two suspects still on the run.

The suspects in a fatal shooting near a Hollywood tint shop three weeks ago remain on the loose — and police are asking for help finding them.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hollywood police released new information describing the suspects, at least two men, who are believed to have used a 2014 to 2016 gray Mazda 6 in their getaway. The car had a stolen Florida license plate, numbered QSAI63.

Hollywood Police are looking for two suspects wanted in a fatal shooting in January. Surveillance video shows one suspect pulling a gun and their getaway car.

Two suspects are seen on surveillance camera footage, released by police, walking up to a man, then one of them pulls a gun on him before the video abruptly ends.

The shooting took place the morning of Jan. 19 near 5819 Rodman St., police said. Cops were called to the location where they found Michael Fletcher suffering from a gunshot wound.

After being taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, he died from his wounds.

Detectives are actively pursuing investigative leads, police say, and are asking anyone who has information to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567. Tipsters can email or text to hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org.

Information can also be given to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.