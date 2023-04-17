Details of Five Points murder emerge in hearing, bond denied

In the aftermath of a fatal shooting on March 5 in the Five Points neighborhood of Athens, police detectives said a car carrying the suspected shooters returned to the parking lot of Bethel Midtown Homes.

During those dark hours a surveillance camera recorded their demeanor after their gun blasts fatally wounded 24-year-old JaiVanni McDavid of Athens.

The young men with guns can be seen “celebrating what happened,” Ryan Piechocinski, a prosecutor for the state Office of the Attorney General, recently said at a bond hearing for two of the four suspects.

That scene of a “celebration” is expected to be shown to a jury when the suspects go on trial.

But at the hearing Friday, two of the suspects asked a judge in Clarke County Superior Court for bond.

Judge Lisa Lott heard arguments for and against bail and ultimately decided to deny bond for both Anthony Quinn Brown, 19, and Glendarius Jamius Tate, 20, both of Athens.

A lawyer for a third suspect, Jaen Makale Appling, 20, of Athens received a delay for his bond hearing and a fourth suspect, 16-year-old X’Zydric Faust, was not scheduled for a hearing. Faust, who will be tried as an adult, is in a youth detention center in Marietta.

A suspected gang shooting

McDavid was struck in the head with a bullet and died later at a hospital in Athens. The shooting occurred just after midnight outside a home on Northview Drive, where a party was taking place. The party was advertised on social media, according to Piechocinski, who was appointed as a special prosecutor for the case.

Piechocinski said police are still reviewing a street gang aspect to the crime as it appears the four murder suspects belonged to a gang that was a rival group to some of those attending the party.

A mother buries her son

During the hearing, McDavid’s mother, Giovanna McDavid, spoke of her son, a gifted athlete during his Clarke Central High School days. He was working at the Caterpillar plant in Athens at the time of his death.

While she expressed feelings of sorrow for the mothers of the suspects, she said the difference is “I buried my son.”

“We all love our kids. None of us should be standing up here right now,” she said about the crime.

But she also expressed some fear.

“I don’t know if his friends would come and shoot up my house,” she said.

McDavid’s girlfriend also expressed a fear of reprisal.

Arguments for and against

Brown’s attorney, Ryan Swingle of Athens, said if his client is released, he would live with an aunt 87 miles away in Dallas, Georgia.

In arguing against a bond, Piechocinski said Brown was identified as the gunman armed with a 9mm pistol. Brown was on probation for an April 2022 misdemeanor threats conviction, and he was on bond for a pending charge of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute in Walton County.

The prosecutor said that Tate was interviewed twice by police and he initially lied about his whereabouts, but later admitted he was at the scene and had a gun. Police believe Tate was armed with an AR-15 rifle and in the Bethel Homes video Piechocinski said Tate is shown holding that gun and leaving with it.

Tate also was out of jail on bond for a pending family-violence battery charge, the prosecutor said, adding that police also obtained a cell phone conversation where Tate calls an associate to help him create an alibi that takes him away from the scene of the crime.

Tate, a lifelong Athens resident, has a child and his girlfriend is pregnant with their second child, according to testimony.

During the hearing, Tate’s attorney Brian Howard, asked people in the courtroom if they were there to support Tate to stand up.

At least 20 people stood up in support of the man, his lawyer said went to Clarke Central and was never known to be violent.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Two murder suspects denied bond in Five Points of Athens slaying