Details, footage released in U.P. undersheriff arrest

Mar. 25—TRAVERSE CITY — Houghton County Undersheriff Kevin Lee Coppo had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, after being arrested at a local resort earlier this month following a fender bender, records show.

Coppo initially refused a preliminary breath test, later agreed and was tested twice at Grand Traverse County's jail, registering .23 and .24.

Great Wolf Lodge security video shows Coppo on May 3 at 1:45 a.m., backing the county-owned pickup he was driving into an SUV parked in the resort's parking lot.

"Sitting at my desk here at the front side of the building and I hear a whack," Cory Lorenzen, head of security, said. "I pull up the camera and look and the driver of the Silverado backed up at a pretty high rate of speed and smacked the back of a Tahoe."

Lorenzen watched the driver walk through the parking lot, struggle with an entry door and then followed him to his room without being seen himself, all while calling 9-1-1 to report the accident, records show.

The driver turned out to be Coppo, 47, of Calumet, who told responding officers he was a 21-year veteran of an Upper Peninsula sheriff's office, had returned to his room after visiting some downtown bars and then continued drinking.

Body camera footage recorded by three Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officers shows nearly six minutes elapsed from the time Dep. Mitchell Hoffman knocks and later kicks on Coppo's hotel room door, identifying himself as law enforcement, and when Coppo answers.

The video was provided the Record-Eagle by the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's office in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

Hoffman, Sgt. Mike Hornacek and Dep. Chris Weber were eventually invited inside by Coppo, who gave his name, acknowledged he was an undersheriff from the U.P. and is cooperative, though several times refuses to take a preliminary breath test.

Coppo told officers he believed he'd consumed as many as nine beers in his room after returning from socializing downtown, though a survey of the counter, bedside table and waste basket revealed three cans of White Claw, one of which was only partially empty.

Coppo was arrested about 2:30 a.m., and lodged in the county jail where he ultimately agreed to having his blood alcohol level tested, which resulted in the "high BAC" charge.

The legal limit in Michigan for driving a motor vehicle is .08 and anything above .17 is considered "super drunk."

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley said responding officers performed professionally in a difficult situation.

"They did a good job," Bensley said Wednesday. "They did what they were supposed to do. You've heard cops can get away with anything but they did a good job. Straight up."

No Grand Traverse Sheriff Office staff attended the first responder conference organized by the state's Public Safety Communications System's office, Bensley said.

The video shows once Coppo was handcuffed and riding in the back of Dep. Hoffman's patrol car on the way to the jail, Coppo asked for his cell phone to call his wife then asked whether his arrest would be documented in the county's "arrest log."

Hoffman agrees to allow Coppo to use his cell phone — the call goes to voicemail — then brushes off the second question, saying arrest records are above his pay grade and Coppo will have to speak with his sergeant.

"I can't imagine where you're at right now," Hoffman says, "but just be strong and you'll get through it."

Hoffman this year received an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, records show, for his number of drunk driving arrests.

Bensley said asking to use a cell phone is not out of the ordinary and deputies regularly allow those arrested to do so, adding that calls made in the patrol car on the way to jail can save time on booking.

"We don't have an arrest log so to speak," Bensley said, when asked about Coppo's second question to Hoffman. "We don't have a log where everybody that is arrested we write down their names. But obviously there is a record of it. Multiple records."

Coppo's arrest is documented in law enforcement reports, prosecutor records, booking reports at the jail and court records, Bensley said.

News of Coppo's arrest was first reported March 11 by a Houghton newspaper, the Daily Mining Gazette.

Reporter Garrett Neese said a reader submitted an anonymous tip through the newspaper's website, Neese called Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and a staff member there confirmed the arrest.

"It was a pretty routine drunk driving arrest except for the person that was arrested," Bensley said. "We are not out to besmirch anyone but when you ask us about these things, we say yes, that happened."

Coppo has since been put on personal leave, Houghton County Commission meeting minutes show, and Jon Giachino has been sworn in as temporary undersheriff.