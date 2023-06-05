New details form as former Montebello podiatrist charged again with seeking wife's murder

NEW CITY − A 49-year-old former Montebello podiatrist who served nearly five years in prison for plotting to murder his wife has been charged a second time with attempting to have her killed.

Ira Bernstein has been indicted on felony charges related to soliciting for "the murder of his wife Susan Bernstein and subsequently conspired to destroy evidence of the solicitation with his sister, Jaclyn Goldberg," according to the Rockland District Attorney's Office. Goldberg, a Westchester-based attorney, also was indicted on felony counts.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

The new indictment follows an investigation by the Ramapo Police Department. District Attorney Thomas Walsh didn't release details of the case, such as what materials were allegedly destroyed or how the alleged murder plot worked.

Walsh's spokesperson, Chief of Detectives Peter Walker, said on Friday, "This is a new indictment and has no connection to the previous case. As you can see in the release, allegedly there was solicitation by Ira Bernstein to have his wife murdered. His sister, Jaclyn Goldberg allegedly conspired to destroy evidence of that solicitation."

Murder for hire case

In 2015, Bernstein and his young paramour Kelly Gribeluk offered to pay a car salesman $100,000 to kill Bernstein's wife by running her down and making her death look like an accident. Bernstein haggled down the original $200,000 fee, authorities said at the time.

The salesman went to the police, after being arbitrarily chosen by Gribeluk as a potential killer.

Gribeluk, then 35, the mother of three children, admitted her role in the assassination plot and efforts to have two insurance investigators beaten up for looking into Bernstein's podiatry practice. The insurance investigators were photographed with false bruises to convince the couple the beating had taken place.

She was sentenced in 2017 to 4 to 12 years in prison by Judge David Zuckerman. She was released in May 2021.

Bernstein was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison in 2017 by Zuckerman. He was released in July 2021. He had pleaded guilty to felony first-degree conspiracy, among other counts. His podiatry license had been revoked.

The new indictment claims a murder plot

In a statement released on Friday, Rockland prosecutors and Ramapo police charge that from July 29, 2022, through Sept. 21, 2022, Bernstein solicited the murder of his wife and subsequently conspired with his sister to destroy evidence of the solicitation.

The grand jury indictment charges Bernstein, 49, with one count each of second-degree criminal solicitation, fourth-degree criminal solicitation, tampering with physical evidence, and fifth-degree criminal conspiracy. He would face a maximum sentence of 3 1/2 to seven years in prison if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Goldberg, 40, of Bedford in Westchester County, has been charged with one count each of tampering with physical evidence, third-degree hindering the prosecution, and fifth-degree conspiracy.

“As alleged, the defendant solicited to have his wife killed," Walsh said in a news release. "I commend the Ramapo Police Department for their investigative work and the detectives from Rockland County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the case. We will now move forward with the prosecution phase of the case.”

Ramapo Police Chief Martin Reilly said he was proud of the "efforts put forth by Investigations Division and its detectives in securing an indictment against both defendants."

Bernstein and Goldberg were arraigned Thursday before County Court Judge Robert Prisco on a sealed indictment. Both were released without bail for a court appearance scheduled for June 23. Court records show New City attorney John Edwards is representing Bernstein, while Tarrytown attorney Michael Burke represents Goldberg.

The cases are being prosecuted by two executive assistant district attorneys Kristin Tirino and Michael Dugandzic.

When Bernstein was sentenced to prison in 2017, his wife called him "evil' and so driven to have her killed, he was willing to kill his special needs daughter in the process.

They had three children and were divorcing. At later hearings, Bernstein claimed Gribeluk pushed to have his wife killed.

"This is beyond sickening," his wife told the sentencing judge. "My children knew their father was evil. Ira is evil."

Bernstein later claimed when seeking to vacate his conviction that Gribeluk coerced him into pleading guilty to trying to kill his wife to protect her plea deal with prosecutors for a lesser sentence.

Gribeluk orchestrated the plot, meeting with the car salesman without Bernstein at times. Bernstein claimed in his legal argument to vacate his plea that he didn't know at first that Gribeluk hired a "hitman" and he later asked her to break the deal.

At his sentencing, Bernstein told the judge that he was sorry and remorseful.

"I lost my way," Bernstein said stoically. "I am humiliated. I have disappointed so many people."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal.

