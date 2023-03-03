New details on “gruesome” dog attack that left woman with amputated leg in Columbus

A woman has lost part of her leg following a dog attack Wednesday afternoon in Columbus, according to Neighborworks President and CEO Cathy Williams.

The attack happened near 12th Avenue and Talbotton Road in Columbus, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams identified the victim as Kim Golden, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. NeighborWorks is a housing counseling agency.

Williams said a witness of the attack described it as “gruesome.”

The bite was serious enough to leave the inner tissue of the victim’s ankle exposed, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Golden is now under assessment at an Atlanta area hospital awaiting further results, according to Williams.

Columbus Animal control has refused to comment on the incident and has referred the Ledger-Enquirer to the City Attorney’s office.

A Muscogee County Sheriff’s deputy came to the aid of the woman after he was flagged down by bystanders. Sgt. Earl Osborne administered first aid to the victim until EMS services later arrived and took the victim to a local hospital.

The Ledger-Enquirer is currently awaiting a response from the City Attorney’s office.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information becomes available.