New details in Gulfport mass shooting: At least 2 victims fired guns, chief says

At least two of the four homicide victims in a mass shooting at a New Year’s Eve party in Gulfport died after they were hit in an exchange of gunfire with those responsible, Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle said Monday.

“We believe two of the victims fired weapons,” Ryle said. “We believe they were involved.”

The shooting happened at 11:58 p.m. Friday outside a home in the 1200 block of Lewis Street near Old Pass Road in the otherwise quiet, family-oriented neighborhood in the Gaston Point community.

Over 50 shots were fired after a fight outside the home escalated into an exchange of gunfire involving the use of assault weapons and handguns.

So far, Ryle said, police have recovered at least one of the weapons allegedly used in the shooting along with other weapons found at the scene.

Ryle pleaded with residents on Saturday to cooperate with law enforcement and provide tips in the case. Since then, the community has answered the call for help.

“We have had several people within the community step up and provide information,” he said. “We re continuing to follow leads and ask that if other people are out there with information to please come forward.”

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the deceased as:

Corey Dubose, 23, of D’Iberville

Sedrick McCord, 28, of Gulfport

Aubrey Lewis, 22, of Bay St. Louis

Nathaniel Harris, 52, of Gulfport

Since the shootings, Gaston Point residents have held a prayer vigil for the families of those who died and to remember the fathers, brothers and sons who lost their lives to gun violence.

To report information, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.