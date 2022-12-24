Details about Hanchett's final hours surface in detention report

Dec. 24—Shannon Hanchett, the Norman business owner found dead in her jail cell 12 days after being arrested, was scheduled to have a mental health evaluation the morning she died, a detention facility incident report obtained by The Transcript shows.

Hanchett, a 38-year-old mother of two, baked cookies in a tiny cottage on the corner of Main Street and Webster Avenue.

She was arrested by Norman police Nov. 26 on complaints of making a false 911 call and obstructing an officer.

Hanchett died early Dec. 8 in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Friends told The Transcript she called police on the night she was arrested because she was having a "mental health crisis."

According to the detention facility incident report, compiled by Major Dennis Hansen and provided by the Oklahoma Sate Department of Health, "The Sheriff had called wanting to know of Hanchett's mental status" on Dec. 7.

"He was advised that Hanchett was brought into the facility on 11/26/22 by Norman PD ... and was placed on Critical Watch in Processing due to her mental status of not answering questions, just lying on the ground and talking herself in erratic behavior," Hansen stated.

According to the report, the sheriff was told Hanchett was scheduled to have a mental health assessment at Griffin Memorial Hospital on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. on the day she died.

The major reported speaking with a representative from Turn Key Health, which contracts with the correctional facility for day-to-day healthcare operations.

"We were advised Hanchett was dehydrated and they were able to give her Gatorade and continued the order for twice daily to keep up the hydration," Hansen stated in the report.

"Mental Health with the facility conducted another assessment on Hanchett. She was removed off Critical/Suicide and placed on Medical Observation in Medical cell 4. Until the interview could take place to receive an order to transport for Mental Health Treatment. Hanchett was showered and changed into jail clothing (from a smock or gown) by staff."

Story continues

In a news release following her death, the sheriff's office reported Hanchett was found "unconscious and not breathing" by detention officers about 12:45 a.m.

In the incident report, at approximately 0026 hours on Dec. 8, Hansen states he was advised "staff was performing CPR on Shannon Hanchett in Medical 4 and that EMSTAT was in route."

"At 0040, I was advised again ... that the Fire Department along with EMSTAT personnel called or pronounced Hanchett deceased," the report states.

Hansen reported notifying a chief of and heading to the facility, where he "verified a crime scene log was kept" and an officer was standing by Medical cell 4.

"All information: Booking, Medical Records, Officers' Reports Jail Logs were gathered," the report states. "The OSBI (Agent Adam York) was contacted and arrived to assist with the investigation with Lt. David Owen (CCSO investigations). The Medical Examiner was contacted and arrived. Hanchett was transported out by the M.E. at 0450 hours."

Following Hanchett's death, the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office announced it was investigating along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Reached Friday, OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman said the bureau is no longer assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.

"We assisted them in a partial capacity, so they remain the lead agency," Arbeitman told The Transcript. "... our part of the investigation is closed."