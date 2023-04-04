New details of high-speed chase involving Rockford-area deputies released

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has released new information regarding a high-speed chase involving two sheriff's deputies in Winnebago County.

The high-speed chase happened early Sunday morning when deputies found a possible stolen vehicle in the area of Rockton Avenue and Yonge Street in Rockford.

The state's attorney's office said the vehicle sped away before deputies had a chance to stop it.

Deputy Jacob Savino followed the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it again, the state's attorney's office said.

Deputy Savino and his passenger, Deputy Jacob Savino, then saw the car stop in the area of Knight Avenue and Rockton Avenue and two males exit the vehicle. A passenger in the backseat then got into the driver seat of the car and sped off, authorities said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for approximately ten minutes at speeds close to 80 miles per hour. The suspect vehicle continued northbound on Ridge from Auburn Street when it lost control and crashed into a tree, according to authorities.

The deputies arrived at the crash scene 20-30 seconds later and provided first aid to the driver, who was taken to the hospital. As of Tuesday afternoon, the driver was on life support and is not expected to survive her injuries, the state's attorney's office said.

The name or age of the driver has not been released.

The crash is now being investigated by the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force. No charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon and the deputies have not been placed on administrative leave, according to the sheriff's office.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Winnebago County Sheriff's Office involved in high-speed chase