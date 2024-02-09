Details on Horizon hit-and-run taking the life of teen

HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) — Miguel Romero, a 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being hit by a vehicle in Horizon City. The driver was arrested and is being charged with intoxication manslaughter and collision causing death with a $120,000 bond.

Man identified after teen dies in hit-and-run crash: Horizon PD

According to the Horizon Police Department and an affidavit obtained by KTSM, Romero was hit by a red F-150 driven by Oscar Solis.

Witnesses told police that Solis was driving down Pawling Drive and turned on Darrington Road when he struck Romero, who was crossing the street.

“Officers responded to the intersection of Darrington and Pawling in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a single vehicle and a pedestrian,” Officer Heli Sierra, of the Horizon Police Department said.

Sierra said Romero was taken to Del Sol Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Sierra also said that witnesses were able to give police details on what they saw as Solis fled the scene.

According to court documents, Solis has two previous incidents of driving with intoxicated, one in 2003 and another in 2017.

Court documents showed that witnesses took photos of the vehicle, the registration plate and of Solis’ face.

“As to what the witnesses stated he [Romero] was crossing the street at that time,” Sierra said.

With the guidance of witness statements, Sierra said police were able to locate Solis at his residence and arrest him.

According to the affidavit, police questioned Solis’ wife asking about Solis.

Solis’ wife explained that Solis left the residence to buy cigarettes and had been out drinking with friends.

On Thursday, Feb. 8, Dr. Juan Martinez, the superintendent of the Clint Independent School District, spoke with media outlets as the students, faculty and staff at Horizon High School mourn the loss of Romero.

“You can just imagine the impact on the family more than anything else, the impact for a mother, the impact for a sister and a father,” Dr. Martinez said. “It was a tragedy that involves the life of a young person who will no longer have a graduation, no longer have a marriage, and no longer have children, no longer enjoy the rest of his life at such a young age that he is no longer with us.”

Dr. Martinez said people need to be responsible and understand that something like this can be prevented.

To donate for funeral costs, click here.

