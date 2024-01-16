New details, identities released in East Rochester incident that left officer and suspect shot

New details have emerged in the altercation involving an exchange of gunfire between East Rochester police officers and an individual on Garfield Street.

According to East Rochester Police Chief Michael Brandenburg, around 3:40 p.m. on Jan 14, East Rochester police officers Brad Steve and Kyle Walsh responded to a 911 call at the rear apartment of 709 Garfield St. Upon reaching the scene, the officers identified a possible domestic situation unfolding.

During the investigation, Officer Steve encountered Raymond A. Noel, 50, in the driveway outside the residence. Officer Steve noticed that Noel was carrying a firearm, Brandenburg said.

In a press release, Brandenburg said despite receiving multiple verbal commands to halt and take his hands out of his pockets, Noel persisted in walking toward the entry of his residence.

The statement says upon entering his residence, Noel continued to disregard instructions to keep his hands out of his pockets. He proceeded to retrieve a handgun from his pants and pointed it at Officer Steve, leading Steve to discharge his service weapon.

The shot struck Noel in the upper torso. In retaliation, the defendant fired multiple shots at Officer Steve, hitting him in the upper abdomen area of his ballistic vest.

Both individuals received medical care at the scene and were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for further treatment. As a precautionary measure, Officer Walsh was also taken to the hospital. After receiving medical attention, both officers were released from the hospital and are recovering at home.

They are currently on paid administrative leave.

The incident is under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Division. In collaboration with the District Attorney's office, the Sheriff's Office is assessing and determining charges to be filed against the suspect.

"We are dedicated to conducting a thorough and unbiased investigation into this incident," Brandenburg said. "Our sympathies are with the officer, the suspect, and their family members as they undergo medical and emotional care in the aftermath of this traumatic event. We are fully committed to uncovering the facts surrounding this incident."

