NEW DETAILS: IDs released in double-fatal crash following Troy police chase

Mar. 31—A police chase that ended in a double-fatal crash in Miami County Tuesday morning stemmed from a warrant for a suspect wanted for felonious assault and child abuse/endangering, according to Troy police.

The driver of a fleeing car, identified by Troy police as Jalen Alexander, 19, and the driver of the other vehicle struck, identified as Chelsey Vollmer, 32, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Miami County Coroner Dr. Bill Ginn said Alexander was from Troy and Vollmer from Dayton.

Around 8 a.m., police in the area of Stonyridge Avenue and Imperial Court were looking for the suspect, who also had a warrant in Greene County for a court order violation, when an officer saw a vehicle believed to belong to the suspect.

"The officer was aware that the suspect was in possession of a 9mm Glock pistol when stopped by Troy officers on March 7," read a release from Troy police.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled, eventually going south on state Route 202.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop the car using stop sticks at the intersection of state Route 202 and Ross Road. However, the suspect continued on until he crashed into another car at U.S. 40 in Bethel Twp.

A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and Vollmer's infant daughter in the second vehicle was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital.

"We had to extricate victims out of the cars," Bethel Twp. Fire Chief Andy Erhart said. "Once the extrications were complete the transports to the hospital took place."

Information about their injuries are not available at this time.

A utility pole was also hit, breaking a power line. AES Ohio crews, formerly known as Dayton Power & Light, are on the scene to fix the pole. Some customers may lose power as crews work.

A man who was waiting with his daughter for her school bus in the 9100 block of state Route 202 said it appeared the car was going 100 miles per hour.

"As soon as I said 'Wow, that car is flying' Boom. I looked up and I could see the light was red where it was coming through," said Jason Gregory.

Shortly after, he heard three loud booms and then saw Miami County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol cruisers pull up to the crash.

Another neighbor said he was sitting at his kitchen table when the crash happened.

"I heard a horrendous crash," said Glenn Linn. "I went to the front door and looked out. The car was sliding around and it hit my porch."

Linn went outside to the vehicle and asked it anyone needed help.

"Nobody said anything," he said. "That's when I went in and tried to call 911, but somebody already had that taken care of."

Though Linn said it must've been seconds, the crash "sounded like forever."

"It was a long type of crash," he said. "I guess she must've been rolling or something like that because it was just horrendous."

OHSP is investigating the crash. We will continue to update this story as details are released.