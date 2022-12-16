New details on inspection of Belarusian forces combat readiness appear

A sudden inspection of combat readiness of the Belarusian Armed Forces continues in the country. Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] has found out how this check was going on.

Source: Belaruski Hajun

Details: The Belarusian outlet has reported that units of the 38th Airborne Assault Brigade marched from the mission area to the point of their permanent deployment, and reached Brest on 15 December. This information has been confirmed by the Ministry of Defence of Belarus. The brigade units will head towards their respective bases in the near future.

Servicemen of the 19th Separate Mechanised Brigade conducted control firing exercises, using BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles and small arms at the Barisav combined arms training ground. The personnel performed a 10-hour march to the training ground and stayed in tents. No joint training with the artillerymen of the 19th Brigade has been reported yet.

The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has confirmed the involvement of other units of the 11th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the sudden inspection. The number of forces and means involved is not specified.

The 7th Separate Tank Battalion of the 11th Brigade was spotted near the Hozha training ground early in the morning on 16 December. It can be assumed that by now, the battalion has reached the area of training and combat missions. There were some breakdowns as well: at least one tank did not make it to the training ground on its own.

According to the Belarusian monitoring group, the following military units were engaged in the inspection:

  • 2 tank companies (with an estimated 20 tanks);

  • 2 motorised rifle companies and a battery of 122 mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery;

  • one separate air assault battalion;

  • a pontoon and bridge battalion;

  • a pontoon company of an engineering bridge battalion and support units.

Background: Belarus started to suddenly check the combat readiness of its army on the instructions of self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko; Belarus also moved part of its military equipment to the Ukrainian border.

