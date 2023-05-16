New details in Lake Padden Shooting

A Whatcom man died of a gunshot wound at Lake Padden Park near the east entrance around 6:57 p.m. Monday. The victim was a 37-year old from Mount Vernon.

Bellingham Police are investigating the motive for the shooting and are asking for help from the public with gathering evidence such as photos or videos taken at the time of the shooting. People can contact police by emailing www.cob.org/tips or calling the tipline at 360-778-8611. The investigating detectives phone line is 360-778-8791.

Officer’s arrived to find witnesses rendering first aid to the victim. Bellingham Fire Department medics arrived from the location inside the park to provide aid, Lt. Claudia Muphy with the Bellingham Police Department told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Several people at the popular Bellingham park contacted The Herald to report they had been forced to leave or their cars were blocked in by emergency vehicles.

The lake was closed from the time of the shooting, around 7 p.m. Monday, to Tuesday morning. The nearby golf course was also cleared as a result.