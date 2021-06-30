New details lead to indictment in 1995 murder

Jun. 30—ANAWALT — New information concerning the 1995 death of a McDowell County man led to a grand jury indicting two men on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, an investigator with the West Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va. and Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt were both indicted recently by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to the indictments list issued by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The indictments were related to the July 11, 1995 death of Frank "Frankie" Lane, 53, of Anawalt. Lane was found early that morning near the Anawalt Post Office, according to Lt. T.C. Bledsoe with the West Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Beckley.

Underwood and Greer were both charged in 1995 with murder and given preliminary hearings in McDowell County Magistrate Court, Bledsoe said. The cases were later dismissed. Bledsoe added that he did not know why the cases did not proceed then.

Lane, Underwood and Greer knew each other at the time, he stated. Underwood and Greer had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

The investigation resumed when the Bureau of Criminal Investigation received new information about two years ago.

"It was assigned to me to follow up on that information," he stated. "The information came to us in December 2019, and it's been one of those things I've tried to work on with my other cases and follow up the best that I could."

Bledsoe declined to describe this new information, but said that it was helpful.

"But any time you get any new information, it can lead you to other new information," he added.

Due to the case being almost 26-years-old, there were not many past records about it to be found.

"There are limited records due to the age of the case, but what I was able to find assisted me to get where we are now," Bledsoe stated. "The records I've seen did not reflect a specific degree of murder. It just said murder."

Story continues

Bledsoe declined to discuss the cause of Lane's death. People who recall anything about the 1995 case can contact Bledsoe at 304-766-5600.

"It should have some resolution," he said of the case. "I don't look for any particular resolution. I just seek the truth."

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com