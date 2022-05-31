NEW DETAILS: New Lebanon woman, 43, accused of stabbing teen in chest

May 31—A New Lebanon woman is accused of stabbing a teenager in the chest last week during a fight in a McDonald's parking lot, according to court documents.

Tracy Jean Baker, 43, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Municipal Court — Western Division for two counts of felonious assault.

The charges stem from a Thursday incident when a juvenile was stabbed in the parking lot at 350 W. Main St. in New Lebanon.

The stabbing victim was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital.

On investigation, police said there had been a fight between two groups, and after gathering evidence, including video, they took Baker and a juvenile into custody.

A cellphone video showed a few people fighting in the parking lot. At one point, onlookers said one of the assailants used pepper spray, and after the brief fight one teen can be heard shouting "Get stabbed!"

Police said that at around 5:30 p.m. during the fight, Baker stabbed a teen in the chest, according to the affidavit.

Baker remains in the Montgomery County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000. She is ordered to be on electronic home detention if she posts bond, court records show.