Details of life of Tymofiy Shadura, who was shot by Russians on video, come to light

Tymofiy Shadura

Shadura was from the village of Mala Derevychka of the Lubarska community of Zhytomyr Oblast, Ukrinform news agency reported on March 7.

Serhiy Melnyk, an elder of the Gleznensky district of the Lubarska Territorial Community told Ukrinform that Shadura was mobilized and at the end of December last year went to defend Ukraine.

“He is from a large family of six children — five sons and a daughter. Tymofiy was the oldest,” Melnyk said.

He said Shadura had worked in a collective farm and then engaged in subsistence farming.

He lived with his mother, and had no family of his own.

Melnyk added that Shadura was had been reported missing, and relatives learned a day earlier that a video had been made of his murder.

“Everyone is shocked in the community, crying. I will say that the act of Tymofiy Shadura is heroic, because he, as a hero, said ‘Glory to Ukraine!’” Melnyk said.

On March 6, a video of the shooting of an unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war appeared on the Intenet. In the shocking footage, Shadura is hit by a hail of bullets after saying “Glory to Ukraine!” It is unknown where and when the video was shot.

On March 7, the command of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade named the murder victim as Shadura. He had been missing since Feb. 3 after fighting in the Bakhmut area. The body of the soldier is currently in Russian-occupied territory. The final identification will be held after his return and examination, the brigade said.

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets has sent a copy of the video of the Shadura’s murder to Ukraine’s international partners and ombudsman from different countries of the world as an example of yet another war crime by Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war “a terrible war crime” and more proof that the Russia’s war against Ukraine is genocide.

A criminal case under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war) has been opened.

