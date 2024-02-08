NEW DETAILS: Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with murder

Feb. 7—Springfield police thanked the public for helping in the arrest of a man now charged with murder in a shooting Tuesday that marked the city's first homicide of the year.

Douglas L. Crowley Sr., 45, was arrested on charges of murder, felonious assault, having weapons while under disability and improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, and in a school safety zone.

He is suspected of killing Richard A. Howard, 45, in an incident on the city's north side.

Springfield Police Division Sgt. James Byron said the public provided surveillance footage helpful in apprehending Crowley.

"We just want to thank the public for their cooperation, their input," Byron said. "We did get a lot of valuable information on this case."

The incident was reported about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday after Howard was found dead inside a vehicle in the 800 block of Mason Street with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was not breathing at the time, according to emergency radio reports.

Howard was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe directly behind Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Byron said the shooting is believed to be related to a dispute between the two men over the ownership of the vehicle. He declined to share to whom the vehicle is registered.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher she was walking across the street to the funeral home, where she works, when she happened to glance inside the vehicle parked by the sidewalk. She said she saw the man slumped over the center console, and he didn't appear to be breathing.

"There is somebody who is slumped over, and I see a bunch of blood on the car," the caller said. "He looks like he's been shot in the head."

The caller said she did not hear anything prior to seeing the man and "just happened" to look in the car.

According to an incident report, surveillance footage showed a vehicle that was later found at the Fairfax Motel. A caller told dispatch Tuesday night that Howard had been "having problems" with Crowley.

In the car at the motel, police found identification for Crowley, and he was found to match the description of the suspect in the video footage. He was staying at the motel.

"After being advised of his Miranda Warning, Douglas admitted to being at the scene and pointing a firearm in the vehicle and firing one round at the victim," the incident report states.

Anyone with more information regarding the case is encouraged to call 937-324-7716.

Crowley is in custody at the Clark County Jail. He is expected to go in front of the Grand Jury on Monday, Byron said.