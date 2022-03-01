NEW DETAILS: Man charged after Moraine police pursuit ends in crash in Dayton

Mar. 1—A man is now facing charges after a Moraine police pursuit ended Monday night with a crash in Dayton.

Kaleb Nothstine, 19, of Dayton was booked into the Montgomery County Jail late Monday after police said he fled from Moraine police and crashed at East Third Street and North Main Street in Dayton.

Two felony counts of failure to comply with a police officer were filed Tuesday in Kettering Municipal Court, which set his bond at $25,000. Misdemeanor charges of no operator's license, improper display of plates and driving under suspension also were filed against him, court records show.

Officers in Moraine tried to stop a vehicle driven by Nothstine just before 7 p.m. Monday after seeing it leave a suspected drug house and had no registration, Moraine police Sgt. Kenneth Lloyd said.

The vehicle fled north into Dayton, crashing about 5 minutes later, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Lloyd said that police took Nothstine to a local hospital to be checked before he was booked into the jail, where he remains held.