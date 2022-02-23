NEW DETAILS: Man charged after SWAT standoff in Dayton

Feb. 23—A 36-year-old Dayton man is facing charges following a more than 10-hour SWAT standoff on Sunday in Dayton.

Brandon Lee Jackson was charged Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court with obstructing official business and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

The charges were filed the same day a judge set bond at $10,000 for Jackson following his arrest on a warrant for allegedly violating his probation for an August 2012 weapons conviction in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Police responded around 12:15 a.m. Sunday to Jackson's home in the 200 block of South Hedges Street. A Dayton Police Department incident report described Jackson as "a wanted individual in the city of Dayton."

Jackson apparently refused to come out for Dayton police, and a SWAT team was called. He was not arrested until 4:36 p.m., more than 11 hours later.

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records show that a warrant was issued in October 2021 after a judge found him an absconder from his five-year probation.

Jackson remains held in the Montgomery County Jail and is due March 7 in county court for a probation violation hearing.

We will update this report as we learn more.