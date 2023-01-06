NEW DETAILS: Man dies after being shot inside SUV in Springfield

Jan. 6—A Springfield man who was shot inside his vehicle Thursday night succumbed to his injuries, according to Springfield police.

The gunshot victim was identified as Thomas Gill by the Springfield Police Division.

Police were called at 9 p.m. Thursday to the area of Kenton and Burt streets on a report of a man shot.

As officers arrived, they saw a 2013 Buick Enclave in the southeast corner of the intersection with several people standing around it, according to an incident report.

The SUV struck a hill and a stop sign as it went off the roadway left of Burt Street while traveling south, the report stated.

Gill was in the front driver seat with a wound to the left side of his neck, bleeding profusely.

The Springfield Fire Division transported Gill to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, according to the report.

A child told police that he was in the front passenger seat with Gill, who lost control of the SUV when he was struck by gunfire. The child was not injured, the report stated.

No charges have been filed, and the shooting remains under investigation.