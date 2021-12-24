NEW DETAILS: Man reportedly stabbed five times in Dayton

Dec. 24—A 911 caller reported a friend called her and said he was stabbed five times at a McDonald's in downtown Dayton, according to dispatch records.

The stabbing was reported just before 10 p.m. Thursday at McDonald's at 410 S. Main St., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

It is not clear whether he was stabbed in the parking lot or inside the restaurant. Information on his condition was not available.

The 911 caller said she was not with the victim, but that he called her and told her to call 911.

"He was trying to call you guys but he couldn't get his phone," the caller said "His phone was all bloody. He's bleeding real bad."

When the victim got off the phone with the caller he was reportingly having difficulty breathing.

The man described his attacker as a white male, the caller said. The victim did not see which way the suspect went after the stabbing.

We are working to learn more information and will update this report.