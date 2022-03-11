NEW DETAILS: Man shot in arm breaking into ex's bedroom window, police say

Mar. 11—A Dayton man was shot early Thursday after police say he broke into his ex-girlfriend's house through a second-story bedroom window.

Devan Lamont Wilkerson Sr., 37, was arraigned Thursday in Dayton Municipal Court for burglary and violating a protection order while committing a felony offense.

Dayton police were called just before 2:30 a.m. to the 50 block of Knecht Drive after a woman said she and she and her daughter were upstairs in bed when they heard movement on the roof and outside her bedroom window on the second story, according to an affidavit.

The woman "stated she obtained a gun and backed away from her bedroom window ... she observed a figure open her bedroom window and climb inside her residence," which is when she shot him, the affidavit stated.

The suspect then ran out of her room and house, and as he was running away the woman said she recognized him as Wilkerson, her ex-boyfriend, according to court documents.

Dayton police and medics also responded around 2:45 p.m. to a gunshot victim in the 3500 block of Merrimac Avenue. The person with the gunshot wound to the arm was not cooperating with police and had been shot elsewhere, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A police incident report indicates that Wilkerson was arrested in the 3500 block of Merrimac Avenue and was treated and released from a local hospital.

He is held in the Montgomery County Jail.