NEW DETAILS: Man wanted in death of Dayton volleyball club worker in custody

Apr. 26—A man wanted in connection to the death of a worker at a Dayton volleyball club over the weekend is in police custody.

Dayton police announced Tuesday morning 36-year-old Antonio Fountain had a probation warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities had been in contact with Fountain, who was supposed to turn himself in on Monday night and Tuesday morning, but he failed to show up, said Dayton police Major Brian Johns.

The warrant stemmed from an assault Friday night at Setters Volleyball Club.

Around 9:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to 1008 Gateway Drive on a report of a fight, according to police records.

"When crews arrived, they found a 60-year-old male security guard from Setters with injuries from an apparent assault," according to Dayton police. "He was removed to a local hospital by Dayton Fire Medics."

The security guard, Ronnie J. Brown, died on Sunday, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Fountain was identified from video evidence, Johns said.

"We have video of the incident, and we had a lot of cooperation from the folks at Setters," he said. "He is regular at the bar over there."

Fountain allegedly "sucker-punched" Brown as he tried to keep the peace and break up fighting in front of the business, Johns said. Management had reportedly asked people to leave the business.

"It appears our victim was just standing there trying to calm things down when our suspect approached from the rear and actually punched him from behind, in the side of the face," Johns said.

Brown was knocked down by the punch and he hit his head on the ground, Johns said.

Fountain reportedly fled immediately after the incident.

Drag racing and reckless driving on ATVs is an issue in the city, Johns said, and this attack occurred after some people who were riding ATVs showed up in Setters' parking lot and were doing donuts.

Some small fights broke out, including pushing and shoving, and Brown was trying to calm things down and push people back when he was struck in the face from behind, Johns said.

Fountain, who authorities say is wanted for murder, was convicted of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises in 2020, and charges of felonious assault and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle were dismissed, according to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas.

Fountain was put on probation for five years.