New details on moments leading to police chase; four charged with robbery, kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Four people are in custody following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon, that ended with two police cars catching fire.

Police have arrested William Daniels, 25; Brandon Norman, 25; Keldon Williams, 26; and Jordan Watson, 25.

Police say the fiery conclusion came after a home invasion earlier in the day, and the attempt to bring the suspects in.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, police were called out to a house in relation to a home invasion. They learned four people were involved, each in a different vehicle, making it challenging to track them down.

“Investigators got there, they learned that a home invasion robbery had taken place here where multiple suspects showed up to the house, went inside,” said Dillion Quirk, Public Information Officer for OKCPD said. “One of them was armed with a pistol, took money and even the victim’s car during that robbery.”

Quirk says eventually the stolen car was found ditched in a parking lot. Then using video, officers were able to track down the other three.

Four arrested following high speed chase

Two stopped when officers pulled them over, but the third led police on a chase down I-235, then back north.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 caught the end of the chase, as the driver bailed out and took off. As he ran, News 4 was on the phone with police, telling them every move he made.

“Officers pursued him on foot, was able to take that final suspect into custody,” Quirk said. “Again, four people arrested in this. There was evidence recovered in relation to the home invasion robbery.”

However, police didn’t expect what would happen next. Two police cars caught fire in the grass just north of 23rd St. between Broadway Extension and the train tracks.

Officers left the cars running once the suspect got out of his car and ran. Between the heat of the car and the tall grass, a large fire quickly swallowed up both vehicles.

“It wasn’t due to a crash, the grass was engulfed in flames,” Quirk said. “The patrol cars eventually also caught on fire there, very unfortunate event. But again, nobody was injured as a result of all that.”

As for the police cars, we are told they are a total loss. All four suspects are facing robbery and kidnapping charges.

The driver who ran is also facing eluding charges. They are all being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

