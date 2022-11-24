Details of murders still sparse

Nov. 24—Investigators collected 103 pieces of evidence at the crime scene and have processed more than 1,000 tips, but officials are still limiting the information they are sharing with the public regarding the Nov. 13 quadruple homicide in Moscow.

Officials from the Moscow Police Department, Idaho State Police, the city of Moscow and the University of Idaho held another news conference Wednesday about the investigation into the stabbing deaths of UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves at a King Road residence. No suspect has been identified.

Police have not shared specific reasons for why they believe this was a targeted attack, and that did not change Wednesday.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said there are certain details the police cannot release to protect the integrity of the investigation.

"To be honest, you're going to have to trust us on that at this point because we're not going to release why we think that," Lanier said about the belief the murders were targeted attacks.

They also did not share how the attacker gained entry into the King Road residence where the killings occurred. Two of the victims were killed on the second floor, while the other two were killed on the third floor of the building, but police have not said if the attacker visited the first floor where the two surviving roommates were at the time.

The two surviving roommates and other friends were in the residence when a call was made to 911 at 11:58 a.m. Nov. 13. Multiple people talked with the 911 dispatcher before a Moscow Police officer arrived at the location. They have all been ruled out as suspects at this point.

The 911 call has not been released to the public and the caller or other speakers have not been identified.

Investigators have looked into claims that Goncalves may have had a stalker, but have not been able to find evidence corroborating those statements.

They believe the knife used in the attacks is a fix-blade knife, but the weapon has not been found.

According to ISP Col. Kedrick Willis, Gov. Brad Little has made as much as $1 million available to fund the investigation. Moscow Police Chief James Fry said there will still be a heavy police presence in the community after Thanksgiving break.

Lanier urged the public to remain vigilant and suggested people take precautions such as traveling in pairs and telling someone when they have arrived at their destination.

"Maybe we should, as a community, have always been doing that," he said. "In some ways, this took our innocence."

The UI is planning to hold a candlelight vigil 5 p.m. Wednesday on the Administration Building lawn to honor the victims. The location may change because of the weather conditions.

Green sent out a memo Tuesday confirming that university faculty have been asked to prepare in-person teaching and remote learning options when students return after the fall break. This is to accommodate students who do not feel safe returning to campus.

