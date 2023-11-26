Here are details on a proposed deal between city of Peoria and new Pere Marquette owners

A redevelopment agreement between the city of Peoria and the new owners of the Pere Marquette Hotel includes a clause that would transform spaces at the Monroe Street parking deck.

Peoria will spend $800,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds and the developer, Shreem Capital, will match with an $800,000 investment for construction costs at 128 SW Monroe Street.

The developer would also utilize the Peoria Hospitality TIF to do another $2.5 million of work on renovating the hotel space under this proposal.

After factoring in the purchase price of $20 million, the total redevelopment cost of the Pere Marquette will be $24 million. The TIF agreement would see the city rebate 65% of the hotel taxes, 2% of the restaurant taxes, 2.75% of sales taxes and 1% of business development district taxes to the developer through 2028. From 2029 to 2043, the city's rebate on hotel taxes will drop to 50%.

The city is pitching this deal as beneficial because it will help ease the burden of debt payments it must make on the Pere Marquette Redevelopment agreement of 2012, in which the city issued $32 million of bonds to get done.

Peoria pays $1.5 million annually on those bonds and will do so through 2043. The property taxes generated by the new redevelopment project, which Shreem would agree not to protest, would bring the city $1.1 million annually.

Peoria's City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal at its meeting on Nov. 28.

