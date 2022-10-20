New details: Raleigh police chief releases report on Hedingham mass shooting

A week after the devastating shooting in Raleigh that killed five people and injured three people including the suspect, the city’s Police Department has released new details about the investigation.

The memo from Police Chief Estella Patterson describes the violent standoff between the suspect and law enforcement as well as the weapons found at the scene: a shotgun, a handgun and a knife

The report does not provide a motive for the shooting and says the victims had no apparent connection other than being in the same Hedingham neighborhood.

