New details in rare Kure Beach killing reveals alcohol may have fueled shooter's rage

A man who admitted to shooting and killing his neighbor before turning the gun on himself in Kure Beach in May was legally drunk according to a toxicology report recently released by the state.

Police responded to Ocean View Avenue in Kure Beach shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, following reports of shots fired. Officers found 55-year-old John Allen Garisto dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

William Bennett was later found dead inside his home.

The rare murder-suicide shocked the small seaside town of fewer than 3,000 residents.

The house at 121 Ocean View Avenue in Kure Beach is boarded up Thursday, May 26, 2022 -- more than a week after a dispute between neighbors left two men dead.

According to his toxicology report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh, 61-year-old Bennett had a blood alcohol content of 0.20 — well above the state's legal driving limit of 0.08.

At that level of intoxication, Bennett may have been experiencing confusion, disorientation, nausea, and blackouts, according to American Addiction Centers.

Information about Bennett's activities that day comes from a call he made that afternoon to 911.

In the course of the call, he identified himself as the shooter and told the dispatcher of the alleged events that transpired that afternoon.

"Yeah, I just killed my neighbor," Bennett said.

Bennett called 911 at 2:48 p.m. He told the emergency dispatcher that he and his neighbor had argued earlier that day when Bennett saw him feeding "wild animals" near his property. Bennett said he called animal control.

According to the medical examiner's investigation report, that call occurred around noon on May 17. The report says law enforcement found Bennett to be intoxicated and agitated during that interaction.

On his call to 911 following the shooting, Bennett said he left to go to the convenience store for beer and when he was coming back, he claimed his neighbor began using expletive words and gestures.

According to the medical examiner's investigation report, investigators located a case of beer in Bennett's freezer.

"I'm sorry, I had enough," Bennett told 911.

Bennett then told the dispatcher he shot his neighbor five times using an assault rifle.

As Bennett hears sirens approaching his house, he tells the dispatcher he's "not sure if I'm going to be taken alive or not, I don't know yet," and says "I'm not going to prison."

Around seven and a half minutes into the call, Bennett stops responding to the dispatcher. According to a news release from the Kure Beach Police Department, officers heard one gunshot from inside the suspect's house.

According to the medical examiner's investigation report, Bennett's death was ruled a suicide.

