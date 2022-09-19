New details regarding UTV crash that led to the death of a Lafourche teen

Reese Rios, 15, of Cut Off.

Video cameras near the scene of a UTV crash captured footage of the incident that led to the death of a Lafourche teen last July.

Reese Rios was killed when a Utility Terrain Vehicle driven by her godfather overturned in Grand Isle. The 15-year-old native of Cut Off was a cheerleader at Houma Christian School. Grand Isle Police Chief Scooter Resweber said his department found video footage of the incident on two video cameras. One was a security camera at the Grand Isle Marina and the other a weather camera.

The weather camera was on a pole at the intersection of La. 1 and Caminada Drive, the location of the incident.

Resweber said the department took the footage, compared it to the reports, the skid marks left by the vehicle, and what the driver had reported as happening.

"From that, we determined that some type of charges should be placed on the driver," he said. "To make sure we made the right charges - for this several charges could have occurred - we contacted the District Attorney's Office in Jefferson Parish."

According to Resweber, the office agreed to take the case, and his department sent them the footage. He said he is allowing the District Attorney's Office to decide what charges should be leveled, if any.

"We knew what we thought it should be, but we weren't sure," said Resweber. "Could have been running a stop sign, could have been losing control, lack of seat belt being worn - all things that could have occurred."

The Police Department received a 911 call through Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office dispatch at 12:12 p.m. Saturday, July 2. Officers found a UTV had flipped at the intersection of Caminada Drive and La. 1, about 100 yards from the highway's end, Resweber said.

A Utility Terrain Vehicle is a four-wheeler similar to a golf cart.

Her godfather submitted to a breath test that found no signs of alcohol, the chief said.

Another youth was hospitalized in the incident. The youth, nor the godfather's name is being released at this time. Resweber said the youth is recovering.

