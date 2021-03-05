Details released of alleged Pine Township stabbing

Mar. 4—PINE TOWNSHIP — The Pine Township man accused of slashing his romantic interest with a utility knife remains in Mercer County Jail.

Stacy J. McConahy, 35, of 1037 Barkeyville Road, Lot 27, was arrested following the Feb. 21 fight at his home, police said.

Ryan P. Ehrman, 20, of Butler, who was taken to a hospital by McConahy for treatment, is also facing charges.

State police were called to the home at about 1:20 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute.

McConahy told police that he and Ehrman had woken up that day in an irritated mood, according to court documents.

The report said they were bickering all morning, which eventually turned physical with violent pushing, shoving, hair pulling and wrestling.

At one point, Ehrman was on McConahy's back, pulling his hair, McConahy said.

McConahy grabbed a utility knife from the living room coffee table and slashed at Ehrman's chest, causing deep gash wounds.

The fight ended, and McConahy helped Ehrman and took him to the hospital in Butler.

Ehrman needed staples to close the wounds on his chest and arm, police said.

Police noted that McConahy had a large bruise and cut on his forehead, reportedly caused by Ehrman punching him.

McConahy was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and harassment. He was taken to Mercer County Jail after failing to post $25,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 10 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.

Ehrman was charged with simple assault and harassment. He has a March 17 preliminary hearing with McEwen.