New details released about body found in Edgefield County

Feb. 22—More details have been released about the discovery of a body in North Augusta last week.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Feb. 17, Edgefield County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 70 block of Royal Place in reference to a dead body.

"The family of the deceased 24-year-old man found him in his home," according to Edgefield County Sheriff Jody P. Rowland.

When deputies arrived, they saw "blood on the floor and walls of the home," according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

There was blood on a bed, a handgun magazine next to the bed and a trail of blood leading to another bedroom where the body of a Black male was found lying face down, according to the report.

The deceased male has been identified as Damon Lino Jr., according to the Edgefield County Coroner's Office.

Deputies said they saw a gunshot wound to the victim's abdomen.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating, along with the Edgefield County Coroner's Office.