New details released in deadly Lancaster County November shooting

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Prosecutors released more information about a deadly Lancaster County shooting.

Bryan Hollister, 24, of Windsor is facing charges of first-degree murder, criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a weapon in connection to Aiden Kimmett’s death.

A witness testified to investigators that Hollister was watching their child at the residence while they were away, according to the DA’s Office. As the witness was returning home they spoke with Kimmett on the phone. Once home the witness asked Hollister to leave.

Kimmett entered the residence, in Providence Township, and went to the same room that Hollister was in. The witness states that they saw Hollister pull his gun and allegedly shoot Kimmett. The witness told prosecutors that Hollister then shot Kimmett twice more, according to the DA’s Office.

“There’s a reasonable inference that he intended to kill the victim when he fired the final two shots,” said Assistant District Attorney Kyle Linardo to the judge.

Kimmett’s body was checked by the witness and they said that there weren’t any weapons on him, according to the DA’s Office.

PSP Trooper Noah Robinson testified during Hollister’s preliminary hearing that there were inconsistencies in Hollister’s subsequent interviews. Robinson states that Hollister’s story changed after a reenactment of the incident was conducted by officers with Hollister.

Hollister remains in Lancaster County Prison and was denied bail.

