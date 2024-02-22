Details released in death of assisted living resident found in Springfield pond

Feb. 21—A man who was an assisted living resident was found deceased in a Springfield pond at the facility on Friday, according to details from a Springfield Police Division incident report released Wednesday.

According to the incident report, a resident was unresponsive in a pond located on the west side of a building at 3001 Middle Urbana Road, about 8 a.m. on Friday. Medics pronounced him dead at 8:12 a.m.

No age was listed in the report.

In a 911 call obtained by the News-Sun, a caller told a dispatcher the man was dead.

"It looks like he's been out here for probably a couple hours," the caller said.

He said the resident's shoes were off and his wheelchair was also in the pond.

According to the incident report, beer containers were found at the south of the pond, and an employee told police the man was "known to drink outside of the building."

The employee said other staff told her they last saw the man around 4:30 a.m. when he went outside to smoke before coming back inside.

Northwood Assisted Living declined to comment.