UPDATE: New details released in fatal officer involved shooting in Beckley

Jul. 7—BECKLEY — Investigators have released new details concerning an officer involved shooting Wednesday in the Bradley area near Beckley which resulted in a suspect's death.

Initial calls received about 9:47 a.m. Wednesday reported an armed suspect fleeing from a crash scene off of Dry Hill Road in Raleigh County, according to a press release issued by Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police.

The suspect then stole a truck reported as being blue in color and fled in an unknown direction, Maddy said. A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots near the Raleigh Mall in the stolen vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop for officers and a pursuit ensued leading into Fayette County and back into the Bradley area of Raleigh County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle became disabled off of Route 19 in Bradley, Maddy stated. The armed suspect exited the vehicle and was engaged by law enforcement.

During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect's death, Maddy said. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.

Deputies with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police were on the scene for several hours.

