New details released in investigation of head-on crash that killed Fort Worth CEO, 2 kids

Investigators have released new details about a head-on car crash that killed a Fort Worth CEO and his two children and critically injured his wife the day before Thanksgiving.

Zach Muckleroy, 44, CEO of Muckleroy & Falls construction, and the couple’s two children — son Judson, 12, and daughter Lindsay, 9 — died in the accident caused when another driver crossed the center line of a highway and hit the family’s vehicle near Johnson City on the night of Nov. 22.

Muckleroy’s wife, Lauren, survived the crash, but had to be airlifted to an Austin hospital, where she underwent surgery and was in stable but critical condition.

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a preliminary report on the investigation.

According to the report, DPS troopers responded to the crash about 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 281 near mile marker 460 in Blanco County.

A man driving a Toyota Tacoma was traveling northbound on U.S. 281. For reasons unknown at this time, the Toyota crossed the solid double yellow lines into the southbound lanes and hit the Chevrolet SUV driven by Lauren Muckleroy, according to the report.

A Nissan Versa occupied by a female driver was headed south following the Muckleroy family’s SUV, and the initial collision caused the Nissan to hit the Chevrolet and then roll, the report says.

Zach Muckleroy and the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota, whose name has not been released, died after he was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Nissan was treated and released.

The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, EMS and Fire Department, along with Marble Falls police assisted at the scene, according to DPS.

The investigation is ongoing.