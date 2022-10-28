New details released in Lawrence police chase that ended with officer killing driver

A man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police Department officer on Thursday slowed down his vehicle to allow two passengers to exit during a police chase that preceded the shooting, according to new information from the police department.

The shooting occurred Thursday afternoon in the 3100 block of Shadeland Avenue, north of East 30th Street.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 4 p.m. He was shot once, Lawrence Chief of Police Gary Woodruff said.

No officers were injured.

The police chase began around 3 p.m. when officers saw a vehicle with three occupants that had been reported stolen to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to information released by the Lawrence Police Department Friday.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Pendleton Pike near the intersection of East 56th Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and the driver stopped the vehicle, but failed to comply with officers’ directions to display his hands and exit the vehicle, according to Lawrence PD.

The driver then drove away from the officers, westbound on Pendleton Pike. Officers pursued the vehicle and the driver slowed down at the intersection of Pendleton Pike and East 56th Street to allow two passengers to exit the vehicle, police said.

Both passengers immediately surrendered to officers and were interviewed by detectives later and released, according to Lawrence PD.

The driver continued fleeing from police then lost control of the vehicle near the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue. The vehicle went off the road and came to a stop, police said.

As officers converged on the driver of the vehicle, he refused to comply with officers’ directions and produced a weapon, according to Lawrence PD.

Police on Thursday refused to release information on what kind of weapon the man had.

Upon observing the weapon, a Lawrence police officer shot the driver, according to Lawrence PD. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The weapon the man had was recovered by crime scene technicians from inside the vehicle, police said.

As is standard practice, the officer who shot the man has been put on temporary modified assignment, meaning he will see to administrative duties, pending the outcome of the investigation and an administrative procedural review.

The name of the man killed in the shooting has not yet been released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

