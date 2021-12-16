New details released about officer involved shooting in North Augusta

Dec. 15—The North Augusta Department of Public Safety released new details about the Dec. 9 officer-involved shooting .

The 1.6 mile police chase and shootout, left 15-year North Augusta Public Safety veteran, Lt. Aaron Fittery, with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Thomas Michael Airington, of Clarks Hill, has been arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Police reveal timeline of events

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety released the official report outlining the incident Wednesday.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress at a North Augusta home.

The person who called dispatch said a black truck and a silver Pontiac were in the backyard of a house on Arch Drive, and masked men were loading items from the home into the car.

They told dispatch both cars left the house and drove toward Trimmer Place.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a black pickup truck matching the caller's description and the driver "left at a high rate of speed" onto Georgia Avenue, headed southbound, according to the report.

Fittery took the primary position in the pursuit.

At the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Martintown Road, the suspect's truck "caused an accident with at least three other vehicles involved, with one pickup truck overturned," according to the report.

One officer stayed at the intersection to provide aid to civilians with neck and back injuries, according to police.

Fittery continued the pursuit on Georigia Avenue, taking a right turn onto Jackson Avenue followed by a left turn onto West Avenue.

The suspect "let 3 occupants of the vehicle jump out" on West Avenue before turning left onto Spring Grove Avenue, according to the report.

The suspect turned south on the 400 block of Georgia Avenue, stopped, exited his car and fired on officers, according to the report.

"An exchange of gunfire with law enforcement ensued," according to police.

Story continues

During the shootout, Fittery was struck in the lower leg and was transported to the hospital by a civilian.

During the shooting, three public safety vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The original complaint of a burglary in progress "appears to be unfounded," according to the report.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is conducting the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

Charges

SLED charged Airington with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The North Augusta Department of Public Safety charged Airington with three counts of hit and run and failure to stop for blue lights.

It is unknown if additional charges will be filed against Airington, or the other three people involved in the police chase.

Breaking news. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Koch covers crime, courts and public safety in Aiken County. Follow her on Instagram @alexandrakochnews and Twitter @alexkochnews for breaking news.