Details released about pedestrian killed by Kinston police car in April

New details have been released concerning a Kinston Police officer who hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle last April. On Dec. 24, KPD officer Josiah Dorton was involved in a single-car crash near Kinston. That crash is still under investigation.

A pedestrian who was killed last spring after being hit by a Kinston Police Department patrol car was intoxicated and not using the crosswalk, according to Interim Police Chief Jenee Spencer.

The N.C. Highway Patrol said Lyndon Williams, 53, of Kinston was struck by the cruiser at 8:32 p.m. between Caswell and Gordon streets on April 28. Williams died at the scene.

Previous coverage: Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed Lenoir County pedestrian

More: Highway patrol identifies man killed by Kinston police car as Lyndon Williams

Related: Third young officer from Kinston Police Department put on administrative leave

Officer Treyston Johnson, 23, was traveling south on MLK Jr. Boulevard responding to a call when Williams entered the roadway, the Free Press reported last May.

Spencer said Johnson was returned to duty on Aug. 9 at 5:45 and faced no charges.

“The pedestrian crossed not in the crosswalks, which were available, which makes him at fault in the wreck. He was also impaired at the time of the incident. The officer was responding to a call in accordance with all policy and procedures. Speed was not a factor. All employees of the KPD involved in traffic collisions are alcohol and drug tested immediately following (an) incident, as was this officer,” Spencer said by email.

Johnson tested negative for both, she said.

According to Spencer, the HP has closed the investigation. Williams’ blood alcohol content was not available from the HP at this time.

KPD officer identified in single vehicle crash

Kinston Police officer Josiah Dorton was involved in a single car crash that occurred the evening of Dec. 24 on Highway 11 between Deep Run and Pink Hill. Spencer said the NCHP is currently investigating and no reason for the accident has been released yet.

Dorton has been with KPD since November of 2019 and is an Air Force Veteran.

“He received minor injuries and was treated and released from UNC Lenoir Hospital that day. He’s now back at work. Our insurance adjuster hasn't come out yet, but the vehicle will likely be a total loss at approximately $6,000,” Spencer said.

This article originally appeared on Kinston/Jones Free Press: Details released in Kinston police car crash that killed pedestrian