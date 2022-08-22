New details released after Philipsburg man charged with stabbing death of Centre County man

A Philipsburg man charged in the Friday killing of another in rural Centre County and a witness offered differing accounts of what led to the stabbing in interviews with investigators.

Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, was charged Saturday with criminal homicide in the death of Brian C. Lyncha. He was accused of fatally stabbing the 41-year-old near Flood Lane in Rush Township.

Rosado-Guzman told investigators Lyncha ran toward him, knocked him off his bike and punched him in the face. He stabbed Lyncha once, saying he “had no choice” but to stab him, state police at Rockview wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Rosado-Guzman’s mug shot showed him with a black eye. Centre County First Assistant Public Defender Lora Rupert declined comment Monday.

A witness who was drinking beer with Rosado-Guzman told police they encountered Lyncha while walking on the railroad tracks that run parallel to North Front Street.

Rosado-Guzman, the witness told police, yelled at Lyncha and an altercation ensued. Rosado-Guzman punched Lyncha first and knocked him to the ground, the witness said.

Rosado-Guzman called 911 to report he stabbed Lyncha in the chest and was detained, police wrote. Investigators did not detail the circumstances of what led to the altercation.

Rosado-Guzman was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possessing instruments of crime. Bail was denied, as required by state law.

He’s detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.