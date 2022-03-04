New details released in police stand-off in Graniteville

Mar. 3—New details have been released about the domestic violence incident that lead up to a police stand-off in Graniteville on Tuesday afternoon.

Zaylan Nikel Paige, 20, is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature in connection to the stand-off that lasted nearly four hours, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Events leading up to stand-off

Just before noon on Tuesday, Aiken County deputies responded to the 1000 block of Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Sage Creek neighborhood for a domestic violence incident.

Dispatch told deputies the suspect "had a firearm and was threatening to kill the victim which could be heard over [the] 911 line," according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, deputies saw the suspect assaulting the victim inside of a vehicle; once the suspect saw police, he ran inside the house, according to the report.

Following the suspect's retreat, 26 Aiken County deputies, including Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the house. The Aiken County SWAT team responded and took over the scene.

A witness called police and said they saw a Black male jumping fences in the area, according to the report. Paige was located near that location, arrested, and transported to the Aiken County detention center.

SWAT cleared the suspect's house and located a gun in the master bedroom closet. When Paige was arrested, he did not have a gun in his possession, according to the report.

Police transported the victim to a safe place where she told them she and the suspect were at a family member's house shooting her new gun when the suspect became upset with her.

They drove back to the suspect's house where she said the suspect assaulted her numerous times, pointed the gun at her and threatened to kill her, according to the report.

Out on bond

In 2020, Paige was charged with with hiding a handgun used in a fatal gun accident that killed a 2-year-old child.

Paige was charged with obstructing justice in connection to the incident, according to arrest records.

The case is still pending, and Paige was released on bond on July 26, 2020.

On July 25, 2020, deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a residence on Gentle Bend Court in Graniteville in reference to a shooting, according to an incident report from the sheriff's office.

When police arrived, the complainant was sitting on the ground in the road holding her 2-year-old son, Jamarious Rogers, in her arms.

The child had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was reportedly in the residence where Paige lived when he accessed a handgun and shot himself around 8:30 p.m.

First responders arrived and began treating the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

The child was pronounced dead that evening at 11:32 p.m., according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Paige told deputies the gun was his and that it was "gone," according to the report.

After the incident, the suspect intentionally hid the handgun in the woods before law enforcement was able to process the crime scene and any potential evidence, according to the arrest warrant.

The gun was eventually recovered, and Paige was detained.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.