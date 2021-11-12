Details released in sexual assault case

Nov. 11—Connecticut State Police Wednesday released more details regarding an Ashford man charged with sexual assault of a juvenile in Woodstock over the past few years.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Eastern District Major Crime Squad.

According to the arrest affidavit, a 9- year- old girl told her aunt that Brian Webb, 64, of 52 Perry Hill Road, Ashford, touched her in an inappropriate and " weird" way.

Webb currently faces charges of sex with a victim under the age of 13 but older than 2; attempt to commit sex with a victim under the age of 13 but older than 2;

