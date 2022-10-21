New details released in shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming party that injured 4

Police are releasing new details in a shooting that left four people on Clark Atlanta University’s campus injured last weekend.

Three students and a fourth victim were shot while at a homecoming party early Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, a large crowd of people were gathered around Woodruff Library listening to a DJ when someone opened fire.

One witness told police he heard at least 11 gunshots.

When officers arrived on scene shortly after 12:30 a.m., they found a man lying on the ground who had been shot in the buttocks. His friend told police they were standing next to the DJ for about an hour when they heard the shots and saw his friend crouched and bleeding.

Officers found two other victims in a dorm room. One had been shot in the foot and the other in the buttocks.

All three of those victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A fourth victim, a female student, was found in another dorm room. She had been grazed in the foot and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators also spoke with a man whose car was damaged by the bullets. He did not stay on scene long enough for crime scene investigators to fully process his 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Surveillance video showed the large crowd quickly disperse at 12:29 a.m., but police were unable to identify the shooter from the video.

No arrests have been made.

Clark Atlanta’s campus is supposed to be for students only. But during big events, like homecoming, the campus opens up with no gates or barriers.

Clark Atlanta student Joshua Simpkins said that having an open campus can cause some major problems, especially when Clark, Spelman or Morehouse have parties.

“Everything is combined, so we just want to be safe everywhere we go,” Simpkins said. “I feel like it should be gated a little bit, because we’re just really public, and like you said, we’re in the west end of Atlanta, which is very dangerous.”

Nearby Spelman College and Morehouse College are scheduled to have their homecoming festivities this weekend.